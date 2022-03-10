Pakistan-KSA discusses investment cooperation in diverse sector

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday discussed the investment cooperation in different sector including energy and petroleum, technology, infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday discussed the investment cooperation in different sector including energy and petroleum, technology, infrastructure.

Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan met with the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here.

Both sides shed light on the cordial relations between the two countries and deliberated on ways to further enhance and promote bilateral relations, said a press release issued here.

Chairman BOI briefed the ambassador about the lucrative investment opportunities available in Pakistan with special mention of incentivized priority sectors.

He stressed that Board of Investment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to facilitate and encourage investment in the country.

Azfar Ahsan expounded that Pakistan has ample untapped opportunities waiting to be explored in various sectors of the economy. He added that Pak-Saudi relations are moving in an upward trajectory and Pakistan is really looking forward to facilitate Saudi investors in the country.

Ambassador Malki agreed with the Chairman about Pakistan's massive investment potential. Highlighting the recent positive developments in Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, the ambassador stated that he was confident about substantial economic cooperation between KSA and Pakistan in coming future.

The ambassador underscored that there is room for collaboration between the two countries in areas of trade and investment.

He shared that Saudi investors are taking keen interest in investing in several sectors of Pakistan including energy & petroleum, technology, infrastructure etc.

Chairman BOI apprised the ambassador on an upcoming investors' meet-up being organized by BOI and requested the ambassador for participation from the Saudi side.

Ambassador Malki warmly accepted the invitation and assured of maximum assistance from his side.

He also mentioned that a group of Saudi investors will soon visit the Board of Investment to formally discuss project proposals and to take this meeting to the next level.