Pakistan, KSA Joint Drill AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 Continues At NCTC Pabbi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan, KSA joint drill AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 continues at NCTC Pabbi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The two-week long Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The joint exercise was a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Joint Exercise would focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

It provided participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as well as learn from each other's experiences. AL-SAMSAAM exercises are being conducted on biennial basis since 2004, it added.

