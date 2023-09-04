Open Menu

Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise On Counter Terrorism AL BATTAR-I Concludes At Cherat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain, AL BATTAR-I, was held at Cherat on Monday.

The two-week long exercise commenced on August 22 with the participation of Special Forces contingents from two brotherly countries, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy along with senior military leadership, witnessed the final day activities of the exercise.

Combat Aviation along with the Special Forces of both countries, displayed their professional excellence. The Exercise concluded with the Fly Past.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter-terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

