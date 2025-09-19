Pakistan-KSA Pact Marks New Era Of Strategic Cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday hailed the defense pact with Saudi Arabia and said that it was a milestone that would deepen brotherly ties and strengthen regional security.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that after this landmark achievement, Pakistan has emerged in a new role on the global stage, he said.
The agreement reflects the country’s economic, diplomatic, and defense successes under the current government, he added.
He noted that India’s designs to malign Pakistan have failed, while the civil and military leadership has together ensured invincible defense and growing international recognition.
“This pact proves Pakistan is not isolated, rather, it is moving forward with historic partners like Saudi Arabia,” he said.
