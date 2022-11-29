Pakistan, KSA reiterate desire to further strengthen fraternal ties

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing fraternal ties which are based on common religion, shared values and culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing fraternal ties which are based on common religion, shared values and culture.

This was discussed in a meeting between Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here at the Parliament House.

Talking to the envoy, the Chairman said Pakistan accorded utmost importance to its ties with KSA which had always supported Pakistan in difficult times, adding that both countries enjoyed significant convergence on a number of regional and global issues.

He urged the need to further develop a strategic and broad-based partnership with KSA in different areas for the mutual interest of the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, it was emphasised to further enhance commercial bonds and encourage businessmen and chambers of commerce of both countries to interact regularly to further boost bilateral trade relations.

Sanjrani also highlighted that over 2 million Pakistani diaspora in KSA was playing a significant role in the progress and development of both brotherly countries.

The Senate chairman also asked the ambassador to convey his warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and shared that the people of Pakistan pray for his good health and long life.