Pakistan, KSA Sign Agreements, MoUs To Facilitate Hujjaj

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2024 | 01:04 PM

Director General Hajj, Ministry of Religious Affairs signed these agreements and MoUs on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed different agreements and Memorandums of Understanding to provide better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year Hajj.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, who was also present on this occasion, said that Pakistani pilgrims would be provided better place at Mina and Arafat during this year Hajj.

He also appreciated the authorities of Ministry of Religious Affairs for their hectic and consistent efforts to provide better facilities to the pilgrims during Hajj as compared to last year.

