Pakistan, KSA Sign Various Hajj Related Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have signed different agreements and Memorandums of Understanding to provide better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year's Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have signed different agreements and Memorandums of Understanding to provide better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year's Hajj.

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro signed these agreements on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

In a memorandum of understanding, both nations committed to providing enhanced facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said that Pakistani pilgrims would be provided better accommodations at Mina and Arafat for the upcoming Hajj.

The signing event, attended by Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and Joint Secretary Hajj Sajjad Yaldram, also had the presence of Zia-ul-Rehman, Director of the Jeddah-based Hajj Affairs Office Pakistan, along with Faheem Afridi and Zaigham Nawaz.

Aneeq Ahmed, reiterated the ministry's committed endeavours to improve facilities for pilgrims. He conveyed that the ministry officials are diligently striving to enhance facilities for pilgrims.

Following the ceremony, Saudi officials presented the Pakistani delegation with a souvenir featuring the cover of the Kaaba.

