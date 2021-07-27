Pakistan, KSA underline need to further broaden bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday underscored the need to broaden the spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday underscored the need to broaden the spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interests.

Both the countries reiterated their commitment to institutionalise the bilateral relations so as to make enhanced progress in the areas of trade and economy.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who called on the president here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

Welcoming the Saudi foreign minister, the president said Pakistan highly valued its ties with the KSA, and wanted to further expand economic and trade relations with the brotherly country.

He highly commended the vision of Saudi leadership, particularly the Vision-2030 and the "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green middle East" Initiative, recently launched by the Crown Prince.

He thanked the KSA leadership for taking care of the Pakistani community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president congratulated the Saudi Government over the successful organization of Hajj during the global pandemic.

He also highlighted the atrocities being committed by India against the innocent Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The president asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes and warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He expressed the hope that the visit of Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Saudi foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed true brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia desired to maintain the existing momentum of bilateral cooperation.

He said the leadership of his country attached importance to its ties with Pakistan and wanted to further push forward economic relations between the two brotherly countries.