Pakistan-KSA’s cooperation deepened after historic defence agreement: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The recently signed strategic mutual defence agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been widely praised by the defense, political and diplomatic experts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have termed it a historic milestone in bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Analysts see the agreement as a crucial step in deepening defence cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh amid shifting regional dynamics and evolving security situation in the middle East.

Former ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Manzoorul Haq, told APP on Thursday that the agreement, signed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman, strongly reflected a shared commitment to collective security and regional peace.

He emphasized that the clause stating any aggression against one country shall be considered aggression against both marks a significant shift in strategic thinking and defence approach.

“Pakistan and KSA are close friends and this relationship is based on mutual trust and respect,” he said, adding the Pakistani nation and Govt feel proud of the close relationship with people and the Govt of Saudi Arabia and hailed the SMDA agreement in all respects.

Ambassador Manzoor termed the agreement a major breakthrough, saying that it strongly reflected a new security mindset in the Arab world, especially after Israel’s recent illegal strikes in Arab countries especially against Doha Qatar.

Referring to the Israeli attacks on Qatar and the subsequent Doha Emergency Arab Countries Summit, he said Arab nations are now increasingly focused on strengthening mutual defense capabilities, and that Pakistan’s importance has enhanced significantly after its superiority in war fighting abilities shown by PAF and our armed forces against India.

“If Qatar can be targeted, other nations in the region are equally vulnerable,” Manzoorul Haq reiterated. “In this context, Saudi Arabia turned to its most sincere and timed tested ally Pakistan.”

He stressed that while Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed close bilateral relations and military ties, this landmark agreement formalizes their relationship at an unprecedented level.

"This is a major step forward, especially after Pakistan's successful operation in Marka-e-Haq, which reshaped regional perceptions of its military strength and war fighting abilities in land, air and sea," he added.

Dr. Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, said the agreement has elevated Pakistan-Saudi ties from economic and cultural cooperation to a strategic defense alliance.

“This sends a strong message to all adversaries and reinforces mutual trust and deepening defense cooperation between Pakistan and KSA,” he said. “The language of the agreement is very powerful, marking a shift in Pakistan’s role from a regional player to a strategic power capable of working with both Middle Eastern and South Asian partners.”

Dr. Soharwardi said that while the agreement was a strategic win for Pakistan but it also presented a challenge to live up to Saudi Arabia’s expectations.

"One clear dimension is Saudi Arabia’s gradual shift away from sole reliance on the U.S security umbrella," he explained. “But more importantly, Pakistan’s military capabilities were strongly demonstrated in operation iron wall against India in May last and successful IBOs against Indian sponsored Fitnaul Khwaraj terrorists that made it the most suitable choice for deepening defense cooperation between the two countries.”

The agreement could also have positive economic implications for Pakistan, signaling a broader shift in the global security architecture and prompting other Gulf and Arab states to seek similar alliances in the aftermath of Israel’s illegal strikes, especially on Doha.

Brigadier Retd Mahmood Shah, senior defense analyst, described the pact as the most significant defense agreement in Pakistan’s history. “Pakistan’s superiority in combat validated during Operation Iron Wall against Indian Forces, has been internationally acknowledged,” he said. “This agreement reflected global recognition of Pakistan’s strong defense leadership under Field Marshal General Asim Munir.”

“The timing of the agreement coming just days after the Doha summit and Israeli unjustified attacks underlined its strategic importance and urgency. It affirmed Saudi Arabia’s overwhelming confidence in Pakistan as its most reliable defense partner and recognized it as the most capable Muslim power to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

He said Israel has not only involved in genocide of the innocent Palestinians at Gaza but also put peace of entire Middle East at stake. The experts strongly endorsed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent proposals at the Doha summit, reiterating that their implementation could serve as a turning point in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

The proposals of formation of a joint Arab Task Force and a unified diplomatic front against Israeli hostilities, were introduced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Doha summit, held in the wake of Israeli illegal airstrikes that violated Qatar’s sovereignty.

Ambassador Manzoor said that Israel's violation of Qatar’s sovereignty despite its neutral and mediator role clearly showed that Israeli unjustified strikes are aimed at sabotaging every effort for peace in the Middle East and exposed Israel’s expansion of unlawful designs. “The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call for Arab unity and a collective response was the only viable way forward for regional peace and stability.

They strongly supported the Prime Minister’s demand for an urgent ceasefire, the release of Palestinian detainees, and a commitment to the two-state solution, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of an independent Palestinian state which is a position long supported by Pakistan.

Analysts said the Pakistan-KSA strategic pact marks the beginning of a new era of regional cooperation, which will likely influence not only defense but also diplomatic and economic alliances especially in Muslim world.