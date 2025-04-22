Pakistan, Kuwait Agree To Expand Defence Ties And Regional Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and bilateral relations during a meeting between Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Kuwait’s Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi here on Tuesday.
Minister Asif highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, stating, "Pakistan and Kuwait have built a mutually beneficial relationship, with significant potential for further growth."
The discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation and promoting regional stability.
Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in addressing shared challenges, with Ambassador Almutairi expressing Kuwait’s interest in expanding ties.
The meeting concluded with plans for further high-level engagements to explore new areas of cooperation.
