Open Menu

Pakistan, Kuwait Agree To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minster of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minster of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

During the meeting, the two leaders reiterated their commitment for further expanding the bilateral cooperation and transforming the existing relations into mutually beneficial strong economic partnership.

They reviewed the fraternal relations and expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum of bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the middle East and South Asia.

They also emphasized immediate and full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing the pace of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine.

Recent Stories

City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transfor ..

PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for s ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

22 minutes ago
 Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, I ..

Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..

7 minutes ago
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education ..

Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explo ..

Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyr ..

Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..

7 minutes ago
 KPK health department seeks annual performance rep ..

KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's

10 minutes ago
 PTI senator moves IHC for production order

PTI senator moves IHC for production order

10 minutes ago
 Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan