Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minster of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minster of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

During the meeting, the two leaders reiterated their commitment for further expanding the bilateral cooperation and transforming the existing relations into mutually beneficial strong economic partnership.

They reviewed the fraternal relations and expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum of bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the middle East and South Asia.

They also emphasized immediate and full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing the pace of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine.