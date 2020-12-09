UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Kuwait To Further Strengthen Bonds In All Sectors: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:48 PM

Pakistan, Kuwait to further strengthen bonds in all sectors: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait will be strengthened in all respective sectors and areas, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait will be strengthened in all respective sectors and areas, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday.

Talking to Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman J Al-Mutairi, Ashrafi said reconciliatory role of Kuwait to resolve differences between Arab countries is laudable and valuable.

Ashrafi said that Kuwait's Government and people of Kuwait have always promoted affection, moderation and compassion.

Pakistan values and welcome each and every bid and endeavour to resolve differences and misunderstandings between Muslim countries, he said.

Both the dignitaries vowed and resolve to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait in all areas with exchange of cooperation.

Both the dignitaries underlined that with exchange of delegates between Kuwait and Pakistan, cooperation between both the countries will be extended in areas of trade, economy and culture adding that employment opportunities for Pakistanis will also be generated in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Ashrafi also met with Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah and held detailed discussions on Inter-religious Harmony and overall peace situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exchange Interior Minister Kuwait Middle East Muslim All Government Arab Employment

Recent Stories

No gas load-shedding in any part of country: Spoke ..

1 minute ago

Constitution guarantees all civil rights of non-Mu ..

1 minute ago

Dawahi Festival 9 launches on Thursday

20 minutes ago

Modern city on cards in district Bannu; says DC

1 minute ago

EU Leaders to Discuss Minsk Agreements, Extension ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against PD ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.