Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to boost cooperation in climate, wildlife, and energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation in climate resilience, wildlife conservation, and clean energy during a meeting between Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and Kyrgyz Ambassador Avazbek Atakhanov.

The two nations also emphasized joint efforts to protect endangered species like the snow leopard and markhor, which face growing threats due to habitat loss and climate change.

Ambassador Atakhanov extended an invitation to Minister Malik to attend the 5th Meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, scheduled for May 12–13, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan.

Malik accepted the invitation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Kyrgyzstan.

Both leaders highlighted the urgent need for transboundary conservation efforts, particularly for the snow leopard and markhor—shared species under threat due to climate change.

Malik stressed the ecological and cultural significance of these animals, proposing joint research and community-based protection programs.

Secretary Climate Change Aisha Humera Moriani noted progress in bilateral wildlife conservation efforts, stating that population recovery of these species reflects successful cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to explore joint funding mechanisms under international frameworks like the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP).

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to advancing regional environmental sustainability and ecological connectivity between Central and South Asia.