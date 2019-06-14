UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Agree To Upgrade Cooperation, Connectivity

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan Thursday agreed to comprehensively upgrade mutual cooperation in diverse fields and strengthen the land and air connectivity between the two countries.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov held on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital city, a PM Office statement said.

Both the sides had a cordial meeting wherein the prime minister congratulated the Kyrgyz president on hosting the SCO Summit.

The Kyrgyz president appreciated Pakistan's role in the SCO.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and also agreed to hold Joint Ministerial Commission and Bilateral Political Consultations soon.

Both the countries agreed to enhance people-to-people contacts and boost tourism cooperation through friendly visa regimes.

The prime minister invited the Kyrgyz president to visit Pakistan.

