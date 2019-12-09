UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Can Promote Trade, Cultural Ties: Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan can promote trade, cultural ties: ambassador

Kyrgyzstan Ambassador Erik Beishemhiev on Monday said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can further promote bilateral relations in academic, trade and cultural areas as the both countries were geographically located on important positions in the region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Kyrgyzstan Ambassador Erik Beishemhiev on Monday said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can further promote bilateral relations in academic, trade and cultural areas as the both countries were geographically located on important positions in the region.

He was addressing a seminar on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Study Programmes jointly organized by the Punjab University and Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) at Al Raazi Hall.

Addressing the seminar, the Kyrgyzstan ambassador said that CPEC was a golden opportunity to enhance trade volume of the connecting countries manifold. He said that Kyrgyzstan could play role of bridge for Pakistan and Pakistani traders could easily send their 6,000 items to Central Asian markets enjoying several concessions, he added.

He said that a large number of Pakistani students were studying in Kyrgyzstan's medical and other universities, adding that Kyrgyzstan had established many universities in collaboration with other countries.

He said that the government of Kyrgyzstan was interested in signing memorandum of understandings with Pakistani universities for promotion of people to people contacts and exchange scientific information.

Addressing the seminar, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that promotion of bilateral relations among the universities of both the countries would help learn from research, knowledge and experiences of each other.

He stressed the need to expand exchange programmes of faculty members and students in various academic disciplines.

