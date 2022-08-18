Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completion of CASA-1000

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday held the second session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) wherein the two sides agreed to further consolidate the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday held the second session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) wherein the two sides agreed to further consolidate the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual importance.

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the timely completion of the CASA-1000 power transmission project.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and investment, connectivity, energy, investment, culture, education, science and technology, security and defence, and parliamentary exchanges.

Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Aamar Aftab Qureshi while the Kyrgyz Republic delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich.

During the meeting, the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and multilateral issues, were discussed.

The additional secretary underscored that Pakistan was committed to further deepening and broadening its ties with the Kyrgyz Republic.

He said that Pakistan's "Vision Central Asia" Policy was focused on political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

The additional secretary highlighted that Pakistan was firmly focused on enhancing economic security through advancing connectivity agenda.

The both sides expressed satisfaction on close fraternal relations and coordination at various international forums, especially in the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organization, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

It was observed that Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic continued to support each other's candidatures at the UN and other international bodies.

The two sides agreed to hold the 3rd meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) at an early date in Bishkek.

The important regional and international issues particularly Afghanistan, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the consultations.

The additional secretary briefed the Kyrgyz side on the grave human rights situation in IIOJK.

He said that India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 were aimed at undermining the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and altering the demographic structure of IIOJK in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law including the 4th Geneva Convention.

These steps were forcefully rejected by Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community, he added.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan, the additional secretary emphasized the need for practical engagement with interim Afghan government and provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.

It was decided to hold the next session of the political consultations in Bishkek at a mutually convenient date.