UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan For Further Consolidation Of Bilateral Ties, Early Completion Of CASA-1000

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completion of CASA-1000

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday held the second session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) wherein the two sides agreed to further consolidate the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday held the second session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) wherein the two sides agreed to further consolidate the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual importance.

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the timely completion of the CASA-1000 power transmission project.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and investment, connectivity, energy, investment, culture, education, science and technology, security and defence, and parliamentary exchanges.

Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Aamar Aftab Qureshi while the Kyrgyz Republic delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich.

During the meeting, the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and multilateral issues, were discussed.

The additional secretary underscored that Pakistan was committed to further deepening and broadening its ties with the Kyrgyz Republic.

He said that Pakistan's "Vision Central Asia" Policy was focused on political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

The additional secretary highlighted that Pakistan was firmly focused on enhancing economic security through advancing connectivity agenda.

The both sides expressed satisfaction on close fraternal relations and coordination at various international forums, especially in the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organization, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

It was observed that Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic continued to support each other's candidatures at the UN and other international bodies.

The two sides agreed to hold the 3rd meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) at an early date in Bishkek.

The important regional and international issues particularly Afghanistan, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the consultations.

The additional secretary briefed the Kyrgyz side on the grave human rights situation in IIOJK.

He said that India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 were aimed at undermining the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and altering the demographic structure of IIOJK in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law including the 4th Geneva Convention.

These steps were forcefully rejected by Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community, he added.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan, the additional secretary emphasized the need for practical engagement with interim Afghan government and provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.

It was decided to hold the next session of the political consultations in Bishkek at a mutually convenient date.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Technology United Nations Education Jammu Bishkek Geneva August 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against f ..

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alle ..

Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault by Canadian ..

3 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turki ..

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turkiye for helping flood-hit peopl ..

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in ..

Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in Good Faith, Urges Them to Con ..

4 minutes ago
 W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Exce ..

W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justic ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send I ..

UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send IAEA Team to Zaporizhzhia NPP F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.