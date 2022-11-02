UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan To Promote Bilateral Tourism: Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan to promote bilateral tourism: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have a great potential to cooperate in different fields, especially in tourism sector.

Addressing a mega event on Education, Culture and Tourism jointly organized by the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture and Educational, Adviser Private Limited on Education, Culture and Tourism at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), he said.

Pakistan is blessed with natural beauty and there is much to discover by the world. From the ranges of mountains in the north to the beautiful coast lines, Pakistan is full of scenic beauty. I strongly believe that Tourism is a great tool in promoting peace and fighting terrorism. "For that, I offer support to Ambassador of Kyrgyztan to open direct flights between both countries," PM's aide said.

He said that in recent visit of the Prime Minister to Kyrgyzstan and meeting with the Kyrgyz President during the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the two leaders underscored the need for closer cooperation in trade, investments, energy and people-to-people contacts. He said they focused to further strengthening of high-level exchanges, inter-parliamentary relations and defense and security ties.

He said that trade is of great importance between the two economies. He said that last year Pakistan's exports to Kyrgyzstan was US$ 2.81 Million. Most of which were pharmaceutical products followed by sports goods. "More than 11,000 students alone are enrolled in the medical universities and colleges there", he added.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar and Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev spoke on the importance of holding such events for the Kyrgyz-Pakistani bilateral relations and focused on the further direction of the mutually beneficial cooperation emphasizing on the role of economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as a connecting element between the friendly countries.

He said that Kyrgyz Republic accommodates thousands of Pakistani students and provides education which is proof of cordial relations between the two countries.

Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on the occasion, gave a detailed briefing tourism potential of Pakistan and government's initiatives to promote tourism. He also highlighted the bilateral cultural relations between Pakistan and kyrgyztan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Exports Education Amir Muqam Visit Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization PTDC Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

22 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.