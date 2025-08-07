Open Menu

Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025 Smoothly Sails Through NA

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2025, with dozens of amendments proposed by PPP lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar.

The bill was piloted by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chauhdry in the House.

Syed Naveed Qamar proposed certain amendments in clauses 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 14, 16,18,20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 35, 37 and 38, all of which were adopted by the House after the minister raised no objections.

The statement of objects and reasons says that it is expedient to establish a land port authority to provide and administer an integrated system of facilities for cross border movement of goods and passengers at land ports in Pakistan to make provision for its operation, management, development of Land port and matters connected therewith and ancillary matter.

It is imperative to establish a robust mechanism to carry out effective coordination with border agencies for trade facilitation in pursuance of the commitments of Pakistan under international agreements and conventions for enhanced land port efficiency and regional port competitiveness.

