Pakistan, Lanka Vow To Continue Support, Cooperation In Defence Industry, Military Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The third round of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue (AFDD) was held in Expo Centre Karachi from November 16-17 where both sides agreed to continue to support each other at all regional and international fora.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Secretary Defence, Lt General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Secretary Defence,General (R) Kamal Gunaratne, said a news release issued here Friday.

The delegations also agreed that the cooperation in the field of defence industry, military training, and joint exercises high level visits would continue.

During the Dialogue, Pakistan and Sri Lanka reviewed the existing scope of bilateral military relations and expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved under the umbrella of AFDD. Both leader exchanged views on regional security and upcoming challenges. It was agreed that Pakistan and Sri Lanka would continue to support each other at all regional and international fora. The cooperation in the field of defence industry, military training, joint exercises high level visits will continue.

In the end, it was agreed that next meeting of AFDD will be convened in Sri Lanka on mutually agreed dates 2023.

