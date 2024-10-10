Open Menu

Pakistan Largest Space Festivities Concludes At IST

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Three-day grand celebrations of World Space Week (WSW) 2024 dedicated to space science, technology, and innovation concluded at Institute of Space Technology (IST) after witnessing unprecedented participation of the students in a number of space related activities.

The event was launched under the global theme of "Space and Climate Change", emphasizing the vital role of space technology in understanding, monitoring, and addressing the impacts of climate change on our planet.

World Space Week 2024 at IST witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 2,000 participants from more than 45 institutions representing 10+ cities across Pakistan. The event was supported by 45+ space ambassadors and 50+ adjudicators, all working collectively to inspire and engage the next generation of space scientists and enthusiasts.

In addition, 100+ dedicated students from IST actively managed and organized the event, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for all attendees.

The three-day celebration featured an array of interactive and engaging activities, including competitions, hands-on workshops, and project displays. More than 75 modules were meticulously curated to cater to the diverse interests of participants, ranging from space science enthusiasts to potential engineers and researchers.

The event inspired students to think innovatively about how space technology can be harnessed to tackle climate change—whether through monitoring deforestation, predicting natural disasters, or supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

The event was celebrated under the patronage of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), a flagship project of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony, held on October 08, was graced by the Vice Chancellor of IST, Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi (Retired), who, in his welcome address, commended the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) for its pivotal role in organizing the event.

He acknowledged NCGSA’s ongoing efforts to promote space science education in Pakistan and highlighted that IST has been at the forefront of celebrating World Space Week for 19 consecutive years, fostering a rich legacy of space awareness and innovation in the country.

The Vice Chancellor further remarked, the world is facing a multitude of environmental and climatic challenges today, and space technology offers invaluable solutions to better comprehend and mitigate these changes.

Through the use of satellites, remote sensing, and data analysis, we can monitor the Earth's atmosphere, detect changes in weather patterns, and understand the repercussions of climate change on ecosystems.

Addressing the young participants from schools and colleges, he emphasized, "You are the future of this nation, and we all look up to you to shape the future of not just Pakistan, but the entire world. Your passion, innovation, and determination are what will drive us towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow."

IST is dedicated to equipping the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage these space-based technologies for a sustainable and resilient future.

