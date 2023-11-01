(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Workers’ Welfare Fund (WWF) Zulfiqar Ahmad expressed Pakistan's commendation for the International Labour Organization's (ILO) proactive approach in developing a comprehensive action plan on labour protection for the period 2023-29

In a significant address at the 349th Session of the Governing Body of the ILO, representing the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, he emphasized the vital role played by labour protection and social security as interconnected facets of social welfare, echoing the plan's viewpoint on their mutually supportive relationship.

Commencing his statement by extending heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Chairperson of the ILO Governing Body, he conveyed Pakistan's confidence in the Chairperson's leadership abilities, anticipating significant advancements in the global cause of labour protection and social security.

Zulfikar Ahmad highlighted Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of its workforce, aligning with the national goals and objectives.

Acknowledging the evolving nature of employment patterns, he stressed the importance of addressing the needs of workers engaged in non-traditional work arrangements. In particular, he endorsed the plan's focus on preventing the exclusion of workers in platform work, telework, and temporary employment from essential labour protection measures.

He said Pakistan stands firmly in support of the ILO's efforts to safeguard workers' rights and social security, promoting a sustainable work environment that encapsulates all forms of employment. The nation looks forward to actively participating in the realization of the action plan's objectives, working collectively towards a future where labour protection is universally accessible and unconditionally assured.