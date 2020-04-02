Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says that Japan always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed the Japanese assistance of 2.16 million Dollars for Pakistan to deal with the Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, She said Japan always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

She said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking every possible step for the protection of its people from coronavirus.

She said it is our priority to provide relief to the deserving families.