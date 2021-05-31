Pakistan lauds Kuwait for resumption of family, business visas for Pakistanis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday lauded the cooperation of Kuwait in resumption of visas for Pakistani families and businessmen after a decade-long suspension.

"We greatly appreciate Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to media queries.

The FO Spokesperson said the relevant Pakistani and Kuwaiti authorities were also working together to chalk out a mechanism for export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values.

The bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields," he said.

Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries could now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

At present, he said, owing to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter Kuwait. However, there is exemption for medical professionals, he added.

The Kuwaiti government took the decision during a meeting between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Kuwait City.