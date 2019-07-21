(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas has expressed Pakistan's deep appreciation to the Non-Aligned Movement's consistent support for the right of self-determination of the people living under foreign occupation including Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Andleeb Abbas is leading Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Caracas, Venezuela on July 20-21, Foreign Office in a press release on Sunday said.

Consisting of 120 member states and 27 observers, the Non-Aligned Movement has played a seminal role in upholding the UN Charter principles, international law and global norms. Pakistan has regularly participated in NAM meetings and contributed significantly to shaping its positions. Pakistan's participation in this meeting is illustrative of its commitment to NAM's role, contribution and relevance in the contemporary world.

In a statement in Venezuela, she referred to the situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) and paid tribute to NAM's consistent rejection of attempts by some countries to equate freedom struggles of people under foreign occupation with terrorism.

She highlighted that the recent UN report once again reaffirmed the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, underscoring that the report had also documented the large-scale and horrific human rights violations in IoK especially the indiscriminate use of pellet guns on women and children which now had been reported as mass blinding.

Andleeb Abbas called for resolution of the internationally-recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The parliamentary secretary also shared Pakistan's vision and policy of peaceful neighbourhood to help create a win-win framework for development, prosperity and security.

She also highlighted the efforts Pakistan had and was making to facilitate political settlement in Afghanistan.

She articulated Pakistan's perspective on the evolving global and regional developments, while emphasizing NAM's role to address challenges to international peace, security and prosperity, especially through promoting respect for international law.

While underlining Pakistan's unparalleled efforts, achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Andleeb Abbas stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation and addressing the root causes of terrorism.

She also cautioned against politicization of the global counter terrorism efforts and called for holding individuals to account under the UN's sanctions regime who had committed acts of terrorism but remained outside its jurisdiction so far.

The ministerial meeting adopted a final document that captured NAM's long-standing positions on the full range of global and regional issues that had a bearing on issues of peace, security and development.