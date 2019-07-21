UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Lauds NAM's Support For Right To Self-determination Of People Living Under Foreign Occupation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan lauds NAM's support for right to self-determination of people living under foreign occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas has expressed Pakistan's deep appreciation to the Non-Aligned Movement's consistent support for the right of self-determination of the people living under foreign occupation including Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Andleeb Abbas is leading Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Caracas, Venezuela on July 20-21, Foreign Office in a press release on Sunday said.

Consisting of 120 member states and 27 observers, the Non-Aligned Movement has played a seminal role in upholding the UN Charter principles, international law and global norms. Pakistan has regularly participated in NAM meetings and contributed significantly to shaping its positions. Pakistan's participation in this meeting is illustrative of its commitment to NAM's role, contribution and relevance in the contemporary world.

In a statement in Venezuela, she referred to the situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) and paid tribute to NAM's consistent rejection of attempts by some countries to equate freedom struggles of people under foreign occupation with terrorism.

She highlighted that the recent UN report once again reaffirmed the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, underscoring that the report had also documented the large-scale and horrific human rights violations in IoK especially the indiscriminate use of pellet guns on women and children which now had been reported as mass blinding.

Andleeb Abbas called for resolution of the internationally-recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The parliamentary secretary also shared Pakistan's vision and policy of peaceful neighbourhood to help create a win-win framework for development, prosperity and security.

She also highlighted the efforts Pakistan had and was making to facilitate political settlement in Afghanistan.

She articulated Pakistan's perspective on the evolving global and regional developments, while emphasizing NAM's role to address challenges to international peace, security and prosperity, especially through promoting respect for international law.

While underlining Pakistan's unparalleled efforts, achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Andleeb Abbas stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation and addressing the root causes of terrorism.

She also cautioned against politicization of the global counter terrorism efforts and called for holding individuals to account under the UN's sanctions regime who had committed acts of terrorism but remained outside its jurisdiction so far.

The ministerial meeting adopted a final document that captured NAM's long-standing positions on the full range of global and regional issues that had a bearing on issues of peace, security and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Caracas Venezuela July Women Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

17 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

18 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.