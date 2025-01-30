Open Menu

Pakistan Lauds Saudi Arabia’s Humanitarian Support As KSrelief Expands Aid Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Speaking at a relief distribution ceremony as part of the 2025 assistance program, the minister acknowledged KSrelief's unwavering support in providing essential aid to those in need.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday lauded the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the vital role played by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in supporting Pakistan’s relief efforts.

Speaking at a relief distribution ceremony as part of the 2025 assistance program, the minister acknowledged KSrelief’s unwavering support in providing essential aid to those in need.

“Today, we come together to witness yet another remarkable chapter in the strong and historic ties between our two nations. This humanitarian generosity underscores the depth of our bond,” he added.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, the minister expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their steadfast commitment to the well-being of Pakistan’s people.

He also commended the KSrelief team for ensuring the efficient delivery of assistance.

He emphasized that the latest relief distribution was a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations, reflecting their shared commitment to alleviating human suffering.

He said, “As we tackle pressing challenges like food insecurity, climate change, and poverty, Pakistan looks forward to further cooperation with Saudi Arabia to build a secure, sustainable, and prosperous future.”

Concluding his remarks, the minister expressed appreciation for King Salman and the KSrelief team, acknowledging their generosity and dedication to humanitarian causes. “Together, we can continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need,” he maintained.

