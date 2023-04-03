UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Lauds UN For Taking Down "one-sided" Photo Exhibition By Bangladesh On 1971 Events

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Monday appreciated the swift action by the United Nations for immediately taking down a photo exhibition held by Bangladesh Permanent Mission at the United Nations peddling "one-sided and controversial" narrative of 1971 events.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement said that the so-called photo exhibition was a "failed" attempt by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to peddle one-sided and controversial narrative on the 1971 events at the United Nations.

"When pointed out by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, the exhibition was taken down immediately due to its misrepresentation of history and non-compliance with relevant UN rules.

We appreciate the swift action taken by the United Nations in this regard," the spokesperson remarked.

"We believe that the issues related to the events of 1971 were resolved through an agreement concluded by the then leadership of Pakistan and Bangladesh in 1974. Pakistan reaffirms its sincere desire for close and fraternal relations with the people of Bangladesh," the spokesperson added.

