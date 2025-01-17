Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif terms it a proud moment for nation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China today (Friday).

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif termed it a proud moment for the nation.

He said from predicting crop yields to tracking urban growth, Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite is a leap forward in the country's journey towards progress.

The Prime Minister congratulated the scientists and engineers for their dedication and great team effort.

He said spearheaded by SUPARCO, this demonstrates nation's growing capabilities in space science and technology.