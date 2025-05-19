Open Menu

Pakistan Launches $37 Mln Climate Program To Tackle Glacier Melting And Water Shortage: NA Informed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan launches $37 mln climate program to tackle glacier melting and water shortage: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal told the National Assembly on Monday that Pakistan has launched a $37 million program aimed at addressing the severe impacts of climate change, particularly the melting of glaciers, which poses a threat to human lives.

Responding to a question during the National Assembly’s question hour, she said that the new program includes the installation of early warning systems, local community training, and infrastructure development to help mitigate the impact of flooding caused by glacier melt. "Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change," she said, adding that the government is taking serious measures to address the risks.

She further noted that 2025 has been declared the "Year of Glaciers" to raise awareness and promote proactive action.

The program also includes timely advisories for Rabi and Kharif crops to support the agricultural sector.

In response to a supplementary question from MNA Umair Niazi, Dr. Shaza highlighted that decreasing rainfall and population growth are contributing to water scarcity. She said the Prime Minister has formed a task force to promote crops that require less water and to reduce the cultivation of water-intensive crops.

“We are moving towards drip irrigation to conserve water,” she added, while emphasizing that inter-provincial cooperation is underway to address water distribution issues.

Answering another question from MNA Zartaj Gul, the Minister said the government is carefully reviewing and implementing key climate policies. “We raise our voice for climate justice at every international forum,” she affirmed.

