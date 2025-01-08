Pakistan launches climate change courses to build resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Pakistan has taken a significant step toward combating the effects of climate change with the launch of specialized climate change courses under the Faculty Development Program.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), was inaugurated here at a workshop.

The event brought together faculty members, researchers, and climate experts to discuss strategies for building resilience and fostering sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Arif Goheer, Executive Director of GCISC, emphasized Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. "The increasing frequency and intensity of floods, droughts, rising temperatures, and glacier melt pose grave threats to agriculture, water resources, and livelihoods," Goheer noted.

He stressed the importance of equipping future leaders with the knowledge and skills to address these challenges.

The workshop unveiled six new courses developed in collaboration with the University of Kassel, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), and GIZ Pakistan, with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

These courses are designed to address various dimensions of climate change, ranging from governance and gender to sustainable development and agriculture.

The courses include, Ecosystem Services and Climate Change, Climate Data, Models, and Observation, Climate-Resilient Agriculture and food Systems with a Focus on Health and Nutrition, Gender, Climate Change, and Disaster, Sustainable Development in a Changing Climate and Climate Change Governance: Theory, Practice, and Emerging Frontiers.

The first phase of the program highlights three specialized courses: "Navigating Climate Data," "Qualitative Methods for the Study of Climate Change," and "Climate Finance Fundamentals for Low- and Middle-Income Countries."

The course "Navigating Climate Data," launched during the workshop, aims to empower educators to analyze and apply climate data effectively, bridging the gap between science and actionable insights.

“This program is not just about offering courses,” Goheer remarked. “It’s about creating a ripple effect. By training faculty members, we are enabling them to transfer this knowledge to countless students and researchers, amplifying its impact across Pakistan.”

He also expressed gratitude to the University of Kassel, PIK Germany, and GIZ Pakistan for their support in developing these courses and commended participating faculty members for their commitment to advancing climate education.

The courses are now available on the GCISC website and the Pakistan Climate Information Portal (PakCIP portal).

With this initiative, GCISC aims to integrate climate change into Pakistan’s educational and research frameworks, equipping the nation with the tools needed to build resilience and ensure a sustainable future.