Pakistan Launches Domestic Production of Ventilators - Technology Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the first batch of domestically made ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday.

"A landmark achievement of the Ministry of Science & Technology under the leadership of [Minister Fawad Chaudhry]. The first batch of #MadeInPakistan Ventilators #SafeVent has been handed over to NDMA by the Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI," the ministry said on Twitter.

In a video released by Chaudhry, the prime minister is seen inaugurating the production facility of Pakistani-made portable ventilators, named "SafeVent SP100," at the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation in the city of Haripur, located some 40 miles north of Islamabad.

According to the video, the SafeVent SP100 models have both the FDA and CE certification as "economical and reliable" ventilators.

The first manufactured batch included 15 units, but the facility's outlook is to produce 250-300 units per month.

The need for ventilators has increased all over the world this year amid the COVID-19 disease.