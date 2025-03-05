Open Menu

Pakistan Launches Drought Monitoring System To Combat Climate Risks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Developed by International Water Management Institute (IWMI) with PMD, PakDMS aims to improve drought forecasting and decision-making

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) The Pakistan Drought Management System (PakDMS), a real-time drought monitoring and early warning system, has been launched and handed over to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Islamabad.

Developed by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) with PMD, PakDMS aims to improve drought forecasting and decision-making. The project was supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and WaPOR.

IWMI’s Strategic Programme Director Dr Mohsin Hafeez said data-driven tools like PakDMS will enhance water governance and drought mitigation. Dr Muhammad Ashraf, IWMI’s Country Representative, said that the system would help improve data accessibility and forecasting.

Dr Rachael McDonnell, deputy director general at IWMI, called PakDMS a “game-changer,” helping policymakers and farmers safeguard water and food security. PMD Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan said the department would integrate the system into national drought monitoring.

Federal Secretary Aisha Humera Chaudhary, attending virtually, said drought management must be a national priority. Anna Balance, Senior Climate Change Advisor at FCDO, reaffirmed UK support for Pakistan’s climate resilience.

A panel discussion featuring representatives from all provinces examined how PakDMS can enhance agriculture, water management, and disaster preparedness. The event was attended by government officials, climate experts, and development partners.

