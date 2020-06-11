Pakistan launches Eco-system Restoration Initiative to avert adverse impacts of Climate Change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan due to its disaster prone nature has been ranked globally in the top ten countries most affected by climate change in the past 20 years by the German Watch and the government in cognizance of the fact had launched Eco-system Restoration Initiative to avert the adverse impacts of climate change

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, the government keeping in view the increasing vulnerability of the country was taking measures at policy, management and operational levels to mitigate the risk.

The government has launched the Eco-system Restoration Initiative (ESRI) for facilitating the transition towards environmentally resilient Pakistan by mainstreaming adaptation and mitigation through ecologically targeted initiatives.

These include afforestation, biodiversity conservation, enhancing policy environment consistent with the objectives of Pakistan's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and attaining Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN). The objective of this initiative was to establish an independent, transparent and comprehensive financial mechanism in Pakistan called "Eco-system Restoration Fund (ESRF)"to finance the projects and programmes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has taken the following major initiatives including the Pakistan delegation at COP-25 secured 06 positions for various committees under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) showing trust on Pakistan's commitment to climate negotiations.

The NDC Partnership is supporting Pakistan in mapping out its climate-resilient development trajectory.

MoCC was also in the process of revision of NDCs. There was an opportunity to collaborate on Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) and GHG emission inventory strengthening components for the revision of NDCs under the UNFCCC reporting.

National Committee on Establishment of Carbon Market(NCEC) has been established In order to mitigate the carbon emission impacts of vehicles on the environment and its associated costs, the Government of Pakistan has approved its National Electric Vehicle Policy targeting a 30 percent shift to electric by 2030. In addition, the world's first "zero emissions" metro line project has been launched in the city of Karachi.

A "Clean-Green Cities Index" has been initiated in 20 cities to trigger a shift towards improved waste management and sanitation. Pakistan has also decided to get out of its plastic addiction by banning the single use plastic.

Pakistan's Second National Communication has been developed and submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat. UNFCCC Secretariat is supporting MoCC in preparing First Biennial Update Report.