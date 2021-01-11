UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Launches First National Digital Payments System

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan launched its first electronic micropayments system on Monday in a bid to kick-start national transition to a more transparent and inclusive digital economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Pakistan launched its first electronic micropayments system on Monday in a bid to kick-start national transition to a more transparent and inclusive digital economy.

"A world-class payment system launches in Pakistan... which will be a huge leap in the digitization of the country's financial mechanism," the government tweeted.

The launch was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said that the Raast payment system would help raise tax revenues in the country where only two million citizens out of the total 220 million paid taxes, according to the GEO tv channel.

"Cash economy is an obstacle for the people," Khan said as quoted by Geo news.

Raast will offer an end-to-end instant payment solution to private users, business owners and government agencies, allowing the payment of salaries, pensions and wages, the government said.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the UN special advocate for inclusive finance for development, said at the ceremony that "pro-poor" Raast was Pakistan's first step toward a more inclusive financial system.

