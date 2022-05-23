Pakistan launches Made in Pakistan for Australia for enhancing trade with Australia

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said that the government has launched 'Made in Pakistan for Australia' campaign on facebook and twitter for enhancing country's exports with Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said that the government has launched 'Made in Pakistan for Australia' campaign on facebook and twitter for enhancing country's exports with Australia.

Responding to a question of MNA Ms Shamsu Nisa in National Assembly during question hour, he said the main aim of the campaign was to increase exports by running different promotional campaigns about Pakistani quality products such as home textiles, spices, sports, goods, mango, etc being sold in Australia especially in the mainstream chain stores.

The platform was also being promoted during different events organized/attended by the Consulate General for public outreach.

To promote IT exports, he said an initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Commerce, Consulate General in Sydney and Pakistan Software Export board. Under the initiative a series of back to back sessions on various IT issues were held last year.

Assumedly, due to increased financing in the IT sector, Pakistan remittances from Australia have also increased (remittances from Australia to Pakistan increased by 43 percent from US $474 million in 2020 to UN$ 676 in 2021.

Furthermore, he said Pakistani dates have been introduced in Woolworths the largest supermarket chains in Australia. This is the result of the efforts to explore new markets for Pakistani dates.

After extraneous efforts, Australia accredited additional two Mango Hot Water Facilities of Pakistan in May 2021 . This has increased Pakistan's export capacity for mangoes to Australian market. Due to these measures the Pakistani exports would cross US$ 300 million mark.

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said there was a huge difference between country's imports and exports. During the tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party, trade deficit was not more than US$ 35 billion. Efforts were underway to reduce the trade deficit in next financial year.

