Pakistan Launches ‘National Sex Offenders Register'
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with NADRA and the National Police Bureau, officially launched Pakistan’s first National Sex Offenders Register at a ceremony.
This landmark initiative aims to reduce sexual violence and abuse by creating a more proactive and effective system for institutions and the public,said in a press release issued here on Monday.
Under Section 24 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, NADRA was responsible for preparing a register of sex offenders.
The Ministry of Law and Justice, in partnership with the Special Committee established under the law, notified rules for the register in September 2023. The Special Committee is also responsible for overseeing implementation of the entire legal framework for sexual violence, including the development and implementation of the National Sex Offenders Register.
Developed and tested by NADRA, the system will now be managed by the National Police Bureau, which will maintain operational control of the database and will coordinate with all provincial law enforcement agencies.
Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Chairperson of the Anti-Rape Special Committee, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, said, “One of the most significant initiatives under the Anti-Rape Act, 2021, is the establishment of the National Sex Offenders Register, which will track convicted offenders after their release from prison.”
She reiterated the committee’s dedication to protecting survivors from revictimization and stigmatization and underscored the importance of continued inter-agency collaboration to improve policies and ensure the effective implementation of the Act.
She also highlighted that comprehensive data collection and analysis from all districts will be essential for maintaining oversight.
Ayesha Raza Farooq said this initiative empowers law enforcement agencies to monitor and manage convicted offenders effectively, reducing the risk of reoffending and demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to public safety. All convicted sex offenders are now required to inform the police if they change their name, address or other details and if intend to travel nationally or internationally. Data on the National Sex Offenders Register will remain confidential and shall not be released to the public.
Omar Bashir Maniar, Community Protection Advisor for the project, detailed the framework supporting survivors of sexual violence in Pakistan, which now includes anti-rape crisis cells, specialized investigation units, designated prosecutors, special courts, and the national sex offenders register itself—all designed to support survivors, protect the community from repeat offenders and ensure access to justice.
The launch was attended by various government officials, civil society organizations and international NGOs, concluded with a Q&A session, followed by an award distribution recognizing those who played an instrumental role in bringing the National Sex Offenders Register to fruition.
The ceremony ended with the Minister of Law and Justice leading the ribbon-cutting and making a pledge where dignitaries signed under the statement: “We pledge safer communities through stronger laws, better enforcement, and a strong commitment to protect every woman and child from sexual violence.”
