Pakistan launches nationwide HPV vaccine drive to protect women from cervical cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with WHO, UNICEF, Jhpiego, and development partners, launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Campaign in Islamabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, aiming to protect future generations of Pakistani women from cervical cancer through prevention and vaccination.

The nationwide initiative was formally announced at a media briefing themed “Protecting Girls, Preventing Cancer” held at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

The event, attended by government officials, health experts, development partners, and media professionals, marked a milestone in Pakistan’s immunization program.

Officials emphasized that the introduction of the HPV vaccine represents a crucial step in preventing cervical cancer, which claims thousands of women’s lives each year in the country.

Dilbar Khan, Team Lead, Jhpiego, highlighted the importance of media’s role in the success of the campaign, stating: “Introducing the HPV vaccine is a milestone for Pakistan in protecting future generations of women from a preventable disease. The media’s role in creating awareness and building trust is critical to its success.”

Health officials, including Dr. Sardar Manzoor (PPM AJK), Dr. Syeda Rashida (DHO ICT), and Dr. Irsha Jokhio (DHS CDA), underlined the importance of provincial and district-level ownership in ensuring equitable vaccine access. A technical session led by Dr. Khurram Akram (FDI) and supported by gynecologists and immunization experts shed light on cervical cancer’s burden, vaccine safety, delivery strategies, and community mobilization.

Areej Javid, Communications Coordinator, Jhpiego, emphasized effective media advocacy: “The media is not just a channel of information—it is a bridge of trust. By sharing factual, clear, and compassionate messages, journalists can help ensure vaccine acceptance among families and communities.”

Adding to this, Zunash Abbasi of UNICEF noted the need for responsible reporting: “Crisis communication is about timeliness, accuracy, and empathy. The media’s role is vital in countering misinformation and building confidence.”

Pakistan faces an alarming burden of cervical cancer, with around 5,008 women diagnosed annually and more than 3,000 deaths, making it the third most common cancer among women of all ages and the second most common among women of reproductive age. Globally, HPV types 16 and 18 account for nearly 70% of cervical cancer cases, which the vaccine can effectively prevent.

The phased rollout will begin in Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad Capital Territory, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir in 2025, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2026, and Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2027.

At the conclusion of the event, partners reiterated their commitment to aligning Pakistan’s efforts with WHO’s Global Strategy to eliminate cervical cancer. Officials stressed that through vaccination, awareness campaigns, and community mobilization, Pakistan is determined to safeguard the health and future of its girls and women.