Pakistan launches One Health Initiative to strengthen pandemic preparedness

Pakistan has taken a major step toward boosting pandemic preparedness with the launch of the One Health Mapping and Training Needs Assessment Workshop, organized under the flagship project “One Health Workforce Development and Coordination Towards Pandemic Readiness”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has taken a major step toward boosting pandemic preparedness with the launch of the One Health Mapping and Training Needs Assessment Workshop, organized under the flagship project “One Health Workforce Development and Coordination Towards Pandemic Readiness.”

The two-day event, hosted by the Health Services Academy at the COMSTECH Secretariat, brought together senior government officials, international partners, academia, and experts from health, livestock, agriculture, and environment sectors.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ali, National Coordinator (One Health), outlined the workshop’s objectives and shared an overview of the One Health Workforce Development Project.

He announced that the Islamabad Capital Territory has been selected as a pilot model district for integrated disease surveillance and intersectoral workforce development, which will later be expanded nationwide.

Minister of State for NHSR&C, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, as a chief guest, emphasized the urgency of intersectoral collaboration and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to establishing a dedicated One Health Secretariat to strengthen coordination and sustainability of the initiative.

He also called for stronger international partnerships to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR), zoonotic diseases, and food safety challenges.

International and national stakeholders, including COMSTECH, the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, WHO, FAO, ADB, and US-CDC, welcomed the initiative. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, noted the project’s potential as a replicable model for OIC member states, while Dr. Saima Basheer, Member Social Sector, MoPD&SI, stressed the cost-effectiveness of prevention compared to outbreak response.

The participants highlighted the importance of developing a multi-sectoral workforce, strengthening surveillance, and enhancing community engagement. The workshop also mapped institutional strengths across sectors and identified training needs for future workforce development.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), International Health Regulations (IHR-2005), and the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), Pakistan’s One Health initiative positions itself as a science-driven, cost-effective, and globally relevant model for pandemic preparedness.

The workshop concluded with a call for sustained collaboration with global partners including the Fleming Fund, WHO, FAO, US-CDC, and other development organizations to ensure nationwide scalability and long-term sustainability.