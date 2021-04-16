UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Launches "Pass Track App" To Register Incoming Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:23 AM

Pakistan launches

The government has introduced a "Pass Track App" application to maintain the data of passengers traveling to Pakistan also to track them in order to curb the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The government has introduced a "Pass Track App" application to maintain the data of passengers traveling to Pakistan also to track them in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As per the decision, it would be mandatory for all passengers to submit their requisite information/data through the said application.

"Effective from May 1, 2021, this will be a mandatory requirement and no exception in this regard shall be allowed," a press release from Pakistan High Commission in London said.

Furthermore, it is prime responsibility of the airline operators to ensure that all passengers traveling to Pakistan have submitted complete information through the Pass Track App prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Any or all cases of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Additionally, the requirement of submission of Health Declaration Form will cease from Monday 1, 2021 upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through Pass Track App.

The App is available for download from Google Play and Apple App store on the links below: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.passtrack.nitb.gov.pk&h1=en_GB&gl=UShttps://apps.apple.com/us/app/pass-track/id1531996732

Related Topics

Pakistan Google London May Apple All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

25 minutes ago

White House Says Biden Invitation to Putin Remains ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

2 minutes ago

Sputnik V Deliveries to India to Begin in April, P ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Declares 3 Russian Diplomats Personae Non G ..

4 minutes ago

Pfizer Rejects Oxford Study Linking Its Vaccine to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.