UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Leadership Key In Getting To Afghan Peace Talks: UK Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:08 PM

Pakistan leadership key in getting to Afghan peace talks: UK envoy

British High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner Saturday said that Pakistan's leadership had been key in getting to historic Intra-Afghan Negotiations started earlier in the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner Saturday said that Pakistan's leadership had been key in getting to historic Intra-Afghan Negotiations started earlier in the day.

The opening ceremony of the negotiations held in Doha wherein Prime Minister's Envoy on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq represented Pakistan and Foreign Minister Qureshi addressed the event through video link.

On his Twitter handle, the British envoy thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Ambassador Sadiq as Pakistan had constantly been playing a reconciliatory role for Afghan peace.

"Now to work together for peace & against spoilers," the high commissioner said while endorsing Foreign Minister Qureshi's words at the opening session who had cautioned against the spoilers besides advising the international community not to repeat the past mistakes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Twitter Doha Christian Event

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan sought 33 deferment ..

9 minutes ago

8 arrested, narcotics, weapon seized

2 minutes ago

Iran ex-judiciary official gets 31 years for graft ..

2 minutes ago

TEVTA notifies Sector Skill Council printing and p ..

2 minutes ago

'Punjab govt decides to launch import small agri a ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.