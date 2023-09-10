Pakistan leadership urged to go along global changes with competence, unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :International Human Rights Movement Central Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan has stressed the need for Pakistan's leadership to address the profound global shifts currently under way.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, he highlighted the importance of eradicating incompetence and establishing a distinctive national position through wisdom and competence.

He pointed out that influential global powers, including the United States, have shown evident inclinations concerning Pakistan and India. He urged Pakistan's leadership to abandon complacency and naivety, urging immediate action. He stressed the necessity for political and defence leaders to reevaluate their strategies in light of recent developments in neighboring countries.

Khan underlined the importance of ending retaliatory politics and fostering unity within Pakistan. He called for swift organisation, strategic planning, and correct prioritisation to reshape the nation's destiny. He also emphasised the significance of Pakistan's economic independence from the Dollar as a harbinger of a new era for the national economy.

Regarding external pressures and threats, he asserted that Pakistan must make independent decisions about its future without compromising its sovereignty. He highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistan Army in countering external pressures and economic hostilities.

Addressing critics of the Pakistani military, Khan warned that those who fail to recognise reality would be seen as remnants of ignorance. He emphasised that political and economic stability of Pakistan relies on the strength of the Pakistan Army.

Khan urged Pakistan to break free from the influence of international financial organisations, such as the IMF, by embracing elections and accountability. He called for a well-organised operation to eliminate internal wrongdoers and traitors, whom he viewed as a more significant threat than external adversaries. Additionally, he stressed the importance of timely and transparent elections to prevent further constitutional crises and political turmoil.