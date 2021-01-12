Pakistan leads in adopting SDG 2030 agenda, says UN Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan has taken the lead in adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), becoming one of the first countries in the world to take up their pledge to transform lives and protect the planet, said a report of United Nations Sustainable Development Framework for Pakistan (UNSDF).

United Nations is committed to work with the Government of Pakistan with a grass roots level approach reaching people of Pakistan and make a lasting contribution to national development priorities.

It also reaffirms its goal to take forward the principle of "leaving no one behind" and to improve the living conditions of all the people in the country, especially the most vulnerable, marginalized and disadvantaged factions of the society, the report said.

Keeping in view the emerging scale of Pakistan's economic growth, the report had termed it inclusive that benefits all people. It added that the economic growth of the country owing to its trajectory had the potential to ensure social development equitable; where women and men, boys and girls, and transgender individuals could fulfill their potential with dignity and equality of opportunity.

The report states that with the government's targeted and all inclusive policies all people would have access to quality services; where natural and cultural resources were safeguarded. Moreover, with a sustainable development and rising economic growth good governance was supreme to be ensured in the country along with rule of law and where development was not just about today, but also about meeting the needs of future generations, report added.