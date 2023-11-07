“Pakistan Learning Festivals 2023” begins

A two-day "Pakistan Learning Festival 2023" has started at the Arts Council Pakistan Karachi with the collaboration of education and awareness institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A two-day "Pakistan Learning Festival 2023" has started at the Arts Council Pakistan Karachi with the collaboration of education and awareness institutions.

The festival was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Education, Rana Hussain. On this special occasion, Bella Raza Jamil, Romana Hussain, Ameena Syed, Editorial Director of the Private Institute Sindh Rafia Javed Mulha, Kabir Qazi, and others were also present.

The Provincial Minister, Rana Hussain, pinned out that non-formal education is an effective initiative to teach the children.

She said that the children can hear stories at the festival. A large number of students attended the festival on the first day. Students from the various schools mesmerized the audience with their performances on the theme of climate change.

Different workshops on science, arts, painting, crafting, and creating exhibitions were part of the event. Storytelling sessions were also included in this festival. Different