UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Leather Garments Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:03 PM

Pakistan Leather Garments delegation calls on Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision of boosting and promoting the local industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision of boosting and promoting the local industry.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that Federal government was making all-out efforts for increasing foreign investments.

He said that trade activities had enhanced after restoration of peace in the megalopolis. This also helped overcame unemployment in the city, he added.

He said literary and cultural activities were also increasing in the city.

The Governor said that due to active role of private sector, the economy was also invigorating.

He informed the delegation that government was also focusing on development of infrastructure in industrial areas.

Imran Ismail assured the delegation that all their issues would be addressed on priority basis.

The Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association delegation, led by its Chairman Syed Shujaat Ali, informed the Governor about issues being faced by the leather industry.

Syed Shujaat Ali said that a large number of people were associated to the industry since 20 years.

He said that the development of infrastructure in industrial areas would help enhance foreign investments.

Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association Vice Chairman Shahid Malik, Secretary General Iqbal Awan and other office-bearers of the association were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Medical District to upgrade Saqr Ho ..

20 minutes ago

ADP discusses ways of reinforcing security coopera ..

20 minutes ago

BoI assures full cooperation to Chinese investors

1 minute ago

Rashid Minhas road to be made model artery: Chairm ..

1 minute ago

Israel's business services exports to China up 12. ..

1 minute ago

Water Level rose to 1189.05 feet in Mangla dam

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.