Pakistan Leather Garments delegation calls on Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision of boosting and promoting the local industry

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that Federal government was making all-out efforts for increasing foreign investments.

He said that trade activities had enhanced after restoration of peace in the megalopolis. This also helped overcame unemployment in the city, he added.

He said literary and cultural activities were also increasing in the city.

The Governor said that due to active role of private sector, the economy was also invigorating.

He informed the delegation that government was also focusing on development of infrastructure in industrial areas.

Imran Ismail assured the delegation that all their issues would be addressed on priority basis.

The Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association delegation, led by its Chairman Syed Shujaat Ali, informed the Governor about issues being faced by the leather industry.

Syed Shujaat Ali said that a large number of people were associated to the industry since 20 years.

He said that the development of infrastructure in industrial areas would help enhance foreign investments.

Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association Vice Chairman Shahid Malik, Secretary General Iqbal Awan and other office-bearers of the association were also present.