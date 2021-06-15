Pakistan leaves behind India, Bangladesh in manpower export

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday said that Pakistan has become a leading country in the region leaving behind India and Bangladesh in the export of manpower in 2020 despite the pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday said that Pakistan has become a leading country in the region leaving behind India and Bangladesh in the export of manpower in 2020 despite the pandemic.

He expressed these views while speaking to media persons here at his office.

According to the economic survey 2020-21, Pakistan had sent over 224,705 skilled people abroad while India had sent 94,145 and Bangladesh had sent 217,699 skilled labour abroad during the same time period.

He said that the promise of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan of 10 million jobs was underway, adding that overseas ministry alone had exported 1.

22 million manpower till now that alone was nearly 13 percent of Prime Minister's promise.

He mentioned that overseas Pakistanis had sent highest rate of remittances in the country.

He said "I as Vice Chairperson, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab lauds the efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team who are working tirelessly to make the dream of "Naya Pakistan" true".