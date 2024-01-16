Open Menu

Pakistan, Lebanon Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Tuesday met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Tuesday met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation in the region, and reiterated their resolve to strengthen the bilateral relations.

They also expressed concerns over the atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinians, especially children and women.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Women

Recent Stories

Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: ..

Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow

5 minutes ago
 PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great ..

Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan vis ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..

5 minutes ago
 Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert

Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert

17 minutes ago
 Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havo ..

Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc

18 minutes ago
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral r ..

Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations

18 minutes ago
 Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East ..

Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty

18 minutes ago
 Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar c ..

Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari

18 minutes ago
 Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 202 ..

Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"

18 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience ..

Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Amb ..

18 minutes ago
 Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes fun ..

Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan