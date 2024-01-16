Pakistan, Lebanon Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Tuesday met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Tuesday met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation in the region, and reiterated their resolve to strengthen the bilateral relations.
They also expressed concerns over the atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinians, especially children and women.
Recent Stories
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Amb ..
Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow5 minutes ago
-
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s preparations5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations18 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari18 minutes ago
-
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"18 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Ambassador of Azerbaija ..18 minutes ago
-
Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional18 minutes ago
-
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement1 hour ago
-
Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged1 hour ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers1 hour ago
-
Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university1 hour ago