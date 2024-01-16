Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Tuesday met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation in the region, and reiterated their resolve to strengthen the bilateral relations.

They also expressed concerns over the atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinians, especially children and women.