Pakistan, Lebanon sign accord for media regulatory bodies’ cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Lebanon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the regulatory bodies of their media which would eventually further strengthen the bilateral relations.

The MoU was signed between the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Audiovisual Council of Lebanon (CNA) in Beirut, said a news release said here on Tuesday.

The MoU is aimed at fostering friendly relations and cooperation between the two regulatory bodies of Pakistan and Lebanon.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Lebanon Salman Athar signed the MoU with President of the National Audiovisual Council of Lebanon Abdul Hadi Mahfouz on behalf of PEMRA.

Speaking on the occasion, CNA President Abdul Hadi Mahfouz expressed optimism that the signing of the MoU would forge strong and sustainable ties between Pakistan and Lebanon.

He highlighted the existing cordial relations between the two countries and emphasized the significant benefits that would arise from effective collaboration in the field of electronic media regulations.

Ambassador Salman Athar, in his remarks, congratulated both sides for successfully signing the MoU.

Recognizing Pakistan and Lebanon as brotherly countries sharing common values, he underscored their mutual support on various regional and global issues.

The ambassador elaborated on the main objectives of the MoU, emphasizing the establishment of a practical mechanism to enhance communication, exchange experiences and share information in the field of electronic media regulations.