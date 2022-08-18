Pakistan Lifts Ban on Imports of Luxury Items - Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Thursday the lifting of a ban on imports of non-essential and luxury goods, which was introduced in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Thursday the lifting of a ban on imports of non-essential and luxury goods, which was introduced in May.

"We had to choose between importing cars and wheat. Therefore the government had imposed a ban on the import of non-essential items," Ismail said, as quoted by Pakistani broadcaster ARY news.

Ismail added that when the ban was introduced, the government was primarily thinking about providing basic necessities to the population as the country had a limited amount of Dollars.

According to the minister, the ban was imposed in accordance with the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and lifted due to the calls by the international community.

The government will impose high duties on a number of goods in order to reduce imports of completely built-up goods, including cars, mobile phones, and electronic appliances, as well as fish and meat, Ismail said.