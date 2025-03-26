Pakistan likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31: SUPARCO

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has issued an official statement on the moon sighting for Shawwal 1446 AH, predicting a high probability of crescent visibility on March 30, 2025 (29th Ramzan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has issued an official statement on the moon sighting for Shawwal 1446 AH, predicting a high probability of crescent visibility on March 30, 2025 (29th Ramzan).

Based on astronomical calculations, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on March 31, 2025.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon will be born on March 29, 2025, at 15:58 PST. However, the crescent will only become visible under specific conditions, including its age, angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric clarity.

On March 30, 2025, the moon is expected to be approximately 27 hours old at sunset, with an angular separation of about 16 degrees from the sun.

Its altitude at sunset will be around 14 degrees, and the illumination will be at 2%, making it likely to be easily visible with the naked eye.

Given these parameters, Pakistan is expected to complete 29 days of Ramazan, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and the middle East, the moon's age at sunset on March 29 will be only about 5 hours, making its sighting almost impossible. Therefore, the crescent is expected to be visible on March 30, 2025, leading to Eid celebrations on March 31, 2025, in those regions as well.

Despite the scientific forecast, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will make the final announcement regarding Eid after evaluating testimonies from across Pakistan.

The decision will be based on both scientific data and physical sightings, considering local weather conditions at the time of observation.