Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 enters second day with engaging sessions & performances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's two-day "Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II" is underway at Sukkur IBA University here on Wednesday, featuring a diverse range of sessions and performances.

The second day of the festival began with a session on "school education in Sindh," followed by an open mic session where Wahab Bugti will perform. A special conversation with senior politician Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah is also part of the festival.

Other topics to be discussed include the Role of Art in Society, Climate Change, Challenges in Preserving Sukkur and Rohri's Heritage, Educational Future and Generative AI, The Future of Agriculture in Sindh and Pakistani Literature in the 21st Century.

The festival will also feature a poetry session with Fareeha Naqvi and Imran Aami, a conversation with renowned singer Ali Azmat, and a discussion with poet Tehzeeb Hafi. A mega musical concert will conclude the festival, featuring performances by Ali Azmat, Havi, Akhtar Chanal Zehri, Khudgharz, Armaan Rahim, Mustafa Baloch, and Gizri.