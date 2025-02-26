Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts
The second day of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, featured a session titled "Global Temperature Rise
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The second day of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, featured a session titled "Global Temperature Rise: An Impending Disaster" at the Sukkur IBA Auditorium here on Wednesday.
Mahmoud Naveed Shah highlighted various factors contributing to climate change, emphasizing that rising temperatures and air pollution are leading to an increase in respiratory diseases, while water pollution is exacerbating diseases like dengue, cholera, and typhoid.
He noted that the past 60 years have seen the emergence of two major diseases, HIV and COVID-19, which are linked to environmental and climatic factors.
Arshad Memon stressed that environmental degradation is having a profound impact on climate change, with visible effects on our daily lives.
The intense heat and humidity during summers are creating a suffocating environment, while the severity of winters is forcing educational institutions to close, ultimately affecting the economy.
To mitigate these issues, Shah suggested promoting mangrove forests to improve the economy and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. He emphasized the need for effective health policies, adopting a "One Health Approach" that goes beyond just demanding healthcare.
The session underscored the far-reaching consequences of global warming, affecting not only the environment but also our daily lives, health, and economy.
